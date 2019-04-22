Charles E. Sabo



Shreveport, LA - Charles E. Sabo passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation services for Chuck will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 5:00 p.m. led by Dr. Pam Crews at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.



He was born on May 26, 1942 in Flint, Michigan to Kathryn and William H. Sabo. Chuck was a member of the NEBF and IBEW for over 50 years where he worked in the electrical construction industry and retired from General Motors, completing his career. He enjoyed working outdoors and his keen attention to detail showed in everything that he did. He loved spending time with his family and sharing his life experiences.



Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Niemershien and stepfather, Arthur; father, William H. Sabo and stepmother, Anna; brother, Larry Sabo; brother-in-laws, Edward Hahn, Richard Petrowski and Randy Toney; grandson, Matthew Sabo and stepgrandson, Brett Kinzie.



He is survived by his sweetheart and partner, Janet Dallas; daughters, Kelly Wilson and husband Joseph, Christine Krivanek, Connie Metzger and husband Mike; son, Paul Sabo and wife Erika; stepchildren, Danny Dallas and wife Lisa, Julie Larrinaga, Kim Warrianka and husband Bob; sisters, Suzanne Hahn, Janet Petrowski, Jeanne Toney; brothers, Paul Sabo and wife Rosie, Mike Sabo, the mother of his children and former spouse, Barbara Kemper and her husband Ray; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-children with 2 more on the way; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visit www.rose-neath.com to visit the online guestbook for Charles E. Sabo.



The family suggests memorials be made in his honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary