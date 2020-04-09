|
|
Charles E. White
Charles E. White, a child of God, the husband of Belverly Jean Cummings White, the "Popa" of Victoria White Parrott, Popa-in-law of Dextrick Parrott (his son), grandPopa of Narzaria, Nizheala, Maya and Maddox Parrott; brother to 7 sisters and 8 sisters-in-law - 6 brothers and 6 brothers-in-law, friend to cherished other family members; U.S. Army veteran; skilled professional Barber employed by John Brokenberry's Barbershop of Shreveport, LA; graduated student of Second Ward High School; professional welder employed by Riley Beaird/Beaird Industry and other independent welding companies he contracted his skills to; UAW member; ordained Elder of Good Hope Presbyterian (U.S.A.) Church Session (Frierson, LA); Male chorus singer; Career Day speaker to his grandchildren' classmates whom he presented his Vietnam experiences; baseball player and little league coach during the summer months in Frierson, LA; friend to his wife's co-workers, layperson who received the preached word of God from ordained Pastors; servant of God who, himself accepted his commission to go into the world preaching the word of God; helpful neighbor who loved God before loving all others; member of the Red Team of VA Hospital in Shreveport; and Vet Center participant --- is now present with the Lord, our Heavenly Father, the I Am, after having bi-lateral pneumonia persisted in his earthly body.
With sincere regret, please accept our apologies when we weren't able to receive or return your overwhelming number of calls, e-mails, and texts. We love you, felt your love for Charles and us and appreciate your concern and prayers. We are sad, all of us. Like Jesus we have wept. Belverly and Tori are confident that Popa, although absent from his body, knew that Jesus took the sting out of death, and his soul is now present with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus the Christ. Like Jesus, we are confident that God, our Father, will resurrect Charles, who confessed that Jesus is Lord and the Holy Comforter/Spirit is His earthly guide.
With the state and federal ordinances, governing funeral preparations and regulations, during this season, his wife and daughter were left with no choice than to abide by the present law of the land. We missed you during the private graveside service @ Good Hope Presbyterian Church, on the day of our Lord's beautiful sunny morning of Tuesday, April 8, 2020. We know you would have attended. The service was directed by the professional staff of J. S. Williams Funeral Home [Ms. Balistine Hopkins, Jr.], also, the competent staff of Mr. Wilbur Bowers, with the Word of God being delivered by the Pastors Roy King and Oscar Player. We have received your thoughtful, sincere condolences and send our Christian sympathy to each of you who have walked with Charles during his journey. One of his prayers to the only God, our Heavenly Father is that you will walk with him again, for he knew his Heavenly route would include his now peaceful rest/sleep.
To God be the glory. Great things He hath done.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020