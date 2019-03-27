Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
NWLA Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Tomlinson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles Edward Tomlinson Obituary
Charles Edward Tomlinson

Shreveport, LA - A graveside service for Charles Edward Tomlinson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the NWLA Veterans Cemetery.

Charles was born on May 22, 1930 and passed away March 24, 2019 in Shreveport.

"Tom", as he was called, served as the NCOIC of the Air Police and served terms in Korea and Vietnam. After the Air Force he entered the insurance business and oversaw several municipalities. He never had a bad day when speaking to his kids and referred to everything as "being great".

Left to cherish Tom's memory are his wife, Georgette; and sons, Larry, Dale and Jerry.

Mission Accomplished Solider! We will carry on from here.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now