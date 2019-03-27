|
|
Charles Edward Tomlinson
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service for Charles Edward Tomlinson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the NWLA Veterans Cemetery.
Charles was born on May 22, 1930 and passed away March 24, 2019 in Shreveport.
"Tom", as he was called, served as the NCOIC of the Air Police and served terms in Korea and Vietnam. After the Air Force he entered the insurance business and oversaw several municipalities. He never had a bad day when speaking to his kids and referred to everything as "being great".
Left to cherish Tom's memory are his wife, Georgette; and sons, Larry, Dale and Jerry.
Mission Accomplished Solider! We will carry on from here.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 27, 2019