Charles Edwin Brooks
Charles Edwin Brooks left our world to be at eternal rest on June 2, 2020. Charles was born on September 19, 1960 to Dr. Jesse and Virginia Brooks. He was a native of Atlanta, Texas, and loved his community there. Charles lived in various parts of the country but Atlanta was always home. He attended St. Mark's School of Texas and then SMU. Charles was a jack of all trades and often found himself trying new things. He owned restaurants, was a wonderful chef, loved farming and raising horses and cattle, working with his family's businesses, and numerous other projects. Up until recently, he was the committed caregiver to his beloved mother. Charles loved traveling the world with his family and particularly loved the beach.
Charles is preceded in death by his parent's, Dr. Jesse and Virginia Brooks, his only sibling, Jesse Miles Brooks. II, and aunt, Beverly McDonald. He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Allyson Henry Brooks; daughter, Virginia Brooks Quiñones and husband Andres of Dallas, Texas; three sons, Charles Edwin Brooks. Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Henry Turner Brooks of Shreveport, Louisiana and John Miles Brooks of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Virginia Rose Quiñones, Eloise Grace Quiñones, and Grayson Brooks; first cousins, Thomas McDonald of Houston, Texas, Kathleen Verschoyle of Atlanta, Texas; close friends, Elaine Griffin, who was like a sister to him, Rosemary Washington, and Johnny Bonner all of Atlanta, Texas; mother-in-law, Claire Henry of Shreveport, Louisiana; numerous cousins from both Atlanta and Houston, in-laws, and friends.
Private graveside services were held for immediate family and a memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020; at First United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Texas. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Loyola College Prep Annual Fund in memory of Charles Brooks.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.