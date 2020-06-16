Charles Edwin Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edwin Brooks

Charles Edwin Brooks left our world to be at eternal rest on June 2, 2020. Charles was born on September 19, 1960 to Dr. Jesse and Virginia Brooks. He was a native of Atlanta, Texas, and loved his community there. Charles lived in various parts of the country but Atlanta was always home. He attended St. Mark's School of Texas and then SMU. Charles was a jack of all trades and often found himself trying new things. He owned restaurants, was a wonderful chef, loved farming and raising horses and cattle, working with his family's businesses, and numerous other projects. Up until recently, he was the committed caregiver to his beloved mother. Charles loved traveling the world with his family and particularly loved the beach.

Charles is preceded in death by his parent's, Dr. Jesse and Virginia Brooks, his only sibling, Jesse Miles Brooks. II, and aunt, Beverly McDonald. He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Allyson Henry Brooks; daughter, Virginia Brooks Quiñones and husband Andres of Dallas, Texas; three sons, Charles Edwin Brooks. Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Henry Turner Brooks of Shreveport, Louisiana and John Miles Brooks of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Virginia Rose Quiñones, Eloise Grace Quiñones, and Grayson Brooks; first cousins, Thomas McDonald of Houston, Texas, Kathleen Verschoyle of Atlanta, Texas; close friends, Elaine Griffin, who was like a sister to him, Rosemary Washington, and Johnny Bonner all of Atlanta, Texas; mother-in-law, Claire Henry of Shreveport, Louisiana; numerous cousins from both Atlanta and Houston, in-laws, and friends.

Private graveside services were held for immediate family and a memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020; at First United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Texas. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Loyola College Prep Annual Fund in memory of Charles Brooks.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanner Funeral Service
103 W Main St
Atlanta, TX 75551
(903) 796-2835
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved