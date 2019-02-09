Services
Thomas Street Chapel - Stamps
703 Thomas Street
Stamps, AR 71860
(870) 533-4406
Charles Cleveland
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Buckner, LA
Charles Edwin Cleveland Obituary
Charles Edwin Cleveland

Lewisville, AR - Charles Edwin Cleveland, age 80, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Lewisville, Arkansas on August 18, 1938 to Ollie Mae Nix and Uphard Cleveland. He worked in the meat market at the Piggly Wiggly in his early years then went to work for Centerpoint Energy then retired after 25 years.

Mr. Cleveland was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sunshine James and Alice Ann Harris.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delliah Jones Cleveland; children, Tammie Russell and husband Robert of Stamps, AR, Charles Kevin Cleveland and wife Pam of Prescott, AR; four grandchildren, Amelia Russell, Clancey Cleveland and wife Becky and son Brennen, Luke Russell and wife Brittany, and Hannah Antley and husband Shane and son Paul; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was most proud of the family he raised.

During his time, he also planted big gardens, raised chickens and cows and loved riding horses on the farm. He worked in his yard until he could no longer ride the lawn mower.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00pm, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Shiloh Cemetery in Buckner, Arkansas with Bro. Mike Turner officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 12:00pm until 1:30pm, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the A.O. Smith Funeral Home on Thomas Street, in Stamps, Arkansas.

Online registration is available at www.aosmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 9, 2019
