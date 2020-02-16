Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Charles Everett "Chuck" Hunter


1947 - 2020
Charles Everett "Chuck" Hunter Obituary
Charles Everett "Chuck" Hunter

Bossier City - Charles Everett "Chuck" Hunter, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the N.W. Louisiana War Veterans Home. He was born on March 28, 1947, in Coushatta, LA , was a graduate of Coushatta High School, and had worked in the oil industry as a Rough Neck. He was a member of Post # 5951, enjoyed horseracing, and as of late, enjoyed playing beanbag baseball and bingo.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Marguerite Hunter. Left to cherish his memory is his father, William "Bill" Faxon Hunter of Bossier City; sisters, Kim Pettigrew and husband John of Bossier City, and Rita Deuth and husband Greg of Rockford, IL; nieces, Laura Tolar and husband Will of Cotton Valley, LA, Lisa Edwards of Austin, TX, Leah Harris and husband Nick of Houston, TX, and Jennifer Deuth-Fritts and husband Charlie of Roscoe, IL; and nephews, Paul Deuth and wife Jen Schrider of Chicago, IL, and Jonathan Edwards and wife Allison of Houston, TX.

Services to honor Chuck's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Mr. Buster Page. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
