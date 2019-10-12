|
Charles Guy Penny, III
Springfield - Charles Guy Penny, III, of Springfield, TN, formerly of Shreveport, LA, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Charles was born February 12, 1936, in Steele, MO, and grew up in Memphis, TN. He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, and served in the Navy from 1956-1960. Married to Carolyn Hutt Penny in 1957, the couple settled in Shreveport and raised their two children. Charles was blessed to have a career he loved, flying King Air and Falcon jets throughout the US, Mexico, and Canada. He was a corporate pilot for Murco Oil & Gas, Western Company, and golfer, Hal Sutton. His favorite destination was Missoula, Montana, where he loved to hunt elk.
After retirement, Charles and Carolyn lived for a short time in Carolyn's hometown of Fouke, AR, then relocated to Pleasant View, Tennessee, to be near grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G Penny, Jr. and Ava Ganell Weaver Erwin, his stepfather, Hugh Maitland Erwin, and his brother, Wayne Penny.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Hutt Penny of Pleasant View, TN, brothers Mike Erwin (Ann) of Memphis, and Tom Penny (Tina), sister Susan Shaheen, children Lesa Penny Blackwell and husband, Tim, of Nashville, TN and Charles G Penny, IV and wife, Erin, of Pleasant View, TN. He is the grandfather of Scott, Ross, and Bennett Blackwell, and C.G., Elliott, and Eleanor Penny.
Throughout his long life, he enjoyed meeting people, telling stories of his travels, and listening to and playing music. He especially enjoyed hearing his grandchildren sing and play for him. Charles loved family time with his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins, organizing Penny and Weaver reunions for several years.
On Sunday, October 13th, 2019, Charles' ashes will be interred in Fouke Cemetery during a family graveside service. Visitation will follow, from 12:30pm until 2:30pm, at the Scoggins House, 305 Snell Street, Fouke, AR.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 12, 2019