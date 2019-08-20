Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Bossier City, LA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
Charles Hyatt Hammock Sr.


1946 - 2019
Charles Hyatt Hammock Sr. Obituary
Charles Hyatt Hammock, Sr.

Elm Grove, La - Funeral services for Charles Hyatt Hammock, Sr. will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, LA 71111. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Charles was born November 3, 1946 in Monticello, AR and passed August 18, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lona Hammock; daughter, Kerry D. Morris; parents, Ernest Franklin Hammock and Icie Miles Hammock and 11 brothers and sisters.

Charles is survived by his sons, Charles Hammock, Jr. and wife, Ginny and Matthew Hammock; stepson, James Tucker and Dawn Edwards; stepdaughters, Ramona Hanson and husband, Ray and Renee Snider; brother, Al Hammock and wife, Betty; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Charles as pallbearers will be, David Hammock, A.J. Jordan, T.J. Kelly, Mark Reeves, Dwain Snider and James Tucker.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Richard and Priscilla Johnson for years of friendship and for taking care of Charles and Lona.

The family suggest memorials may be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 20, 2019
