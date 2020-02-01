|
|
Charles I. Hogan
Shreveport - Charles I. Hogan, 92, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a man of his word, a man of honor, a man of integrity, a thoughtful man with a sense of humor, a generous man, an intelligent man who loved to learn new things, a wise man, and the rock his family leaned on.
He was born and raised in Grand Bayou, Louisiana. After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1949, he earned a degree in petroleum engineering from Louisiana Tech, graduating in 1953. For 60 years, he was a deacon in the Southern Baptist church, serving God in both long-established churches and new missions as his career in offshore oil drilling took him around the world.
He will be sadly missed by his surviving four children, eight grandsons, six great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by June, his beloved wife of 65 years in 2015, and a son in 2019.
To leave a message of endearment for the family you can go to centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020