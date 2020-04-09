|
Dr. Charles Lawrence, Jr.
Shreveport - The Celebration and Requiem of A Servant honoring Bishop, Dr. Charles Lawrence, Jr. will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in the sanctuary of Sunrise Baptist Church, 3220 Lakeshore Drive. Bishop Lawrence will be transported by the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home Horse Drawn Chariot to the gardens of Lincoln Memorial Park where He will rest until the Redeemer returns.
Dr. Charles Lawrence will lie in state on Sunday, April 12, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., in the sanctuary of Sunrise Baptist Church, 3220 Lakeshore Drive.
Dr. Charles Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Mother Lucille Furlow, four children; Christopher Royce Jackson, Marqus Charles Hamilton, Markea Lemele Hamilton, and La'Myracle Anquaniece Lawrence, three siblings; Felicia (Joshua) Lawrence , Bishop Rickey (Sharon) L. Moore, Sr., Pastor Shanarda (Sherritta) Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020