Charles Leach
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles E. Leach announces his sudden and unexpected passing on March 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Charles was born on July 7, 1939 in Ellsinore, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Ima Leach. Upon joining the United States Air Force, Charles earned the nickname "Leach", which became the name he went by for his remaining lifetime. On May 2, 1959 he married the love of his life, Wanda. For years, they travelled to places such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Delaware, Michigan, and many more on military assignments. After serving in the US Air Force for 21 years and earning numerous awards and acknowledgements, "Leach" retired as a Master Sergeant and a proud veteran of his country. Years later he retired from General Motors as a Maintenance Dispatcher. He continued to live in Stonewall, Louisiana with his family.
Leach was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and to some he was also known as their "second dad". Those who remember him, know how deeply and selflessly he loved those he cared about. His love was true and ever growing for his Lord and Savior and he looked forward to attending Frierson Baptist Church every Sunday. He enjoyed woodworking, travelling with his sisters and brother-in-law, riding his tractor, helping others, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. As a father, he would take advantage of any moment he could to spend time with his son. He was always around to help, encourage, love, and teach Alan and he wanted the world to know just how proud he was of him. He was truly his son's best friend, hero, and pillar. His granddaughters were his heart and joy. There was no denying that "his girls" as he called them, were the people that he loved the most. Time spent with Pawpaw was very special to all three. There isn't a person on this earth that he encountered that didn't get to hear about "his girls" and how much he loved them.
Leach was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Wanda Elmore Leach; two sons, Steven and Kenneth Leach; parents Arthur and Ima Long Leach; sisters, Emily Beatrice Rains and Carolyn Sue Leach. Left to cherish his memory and the special time we had with him is his son, Alan Edward Leach and wife, Keri Pilgram Leach; two granddaughters, Kelsey Rae and Kenzie Grace Leach; sister Sharolyn "Sherry" O'dell and husband Wendell; sister Rose Marie Leach; sister Marylee Crowley.
A visitation for Leach will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A celebration of his life will occur Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with an interment to follow at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the services will be Pastor Mel Campbell. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Stephen Hines, Bill Lee, Raymond Liles, Kenneth May, Jeffrey Moore, and Bill Winston.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020