Charles Lee Johnson
Shreveport, LA - Charles Lee Johnson, 89, of Shreveport, Louisiana joined his savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. After several months of declining health and a strong fight, Charles died peacefully with his sweetheart Daisy by his side.
Charles lived a life full of adventures, tall tales, and lots of love and laughter. Charles loved sharing stories of growing up with his brothers and giving his mother a hard time. From pulling pranks to jumping trains, Charles always found a good time. Throughout his life, he always loved spending time with his family and friends.
Born June 4, 1931 in Shreveport, LA, Charles was the third son of Wilbur and Mary Johnson. Charles joined the Navy at the age of 17 and continued his adventures while serving his country. After active service, he continued serving in the Navy Reserves. Charles began working for the United States Postal Service in 1958. He began his career at entry level and worked his way up to Postmaster of Haughton where he retired in 1992.
Charles married Daisy Belle Johnson on August 31,1956. Charles and Daisy have been members of Springs of Grace Baptist Church since 1959. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Donna and Penny. Charles raised his family to put Christ first and could often be found fellowshipping and helping at the church. He served as a Children's Sunday School teacher there for over 30 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mary Johnson; step-mother, Christine Johnson; and his brothers, Wilbur "Homer" Johnson, Douglas Johnson, and James "Jimmie" Johnson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Daisy Johnson; daughters, Donna Garner (John) and Penny Kulp (Dan); and two grandchildren, Kendall Garner and Ethan Kulp.
The celebration of Charles's life will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springs of Grace Baptist Church, 6300 Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA 71108 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.