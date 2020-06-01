Charles Martin Lacobee, Sr.
Charles Martin Lacobee, Sr., 76 years old, went to be with his heavenly Father on May 27, 2020. He died from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lacobee, & his parents, Martin & Geraldine Lacobee. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason Lacobee & Charles Lacobee, Jr., his sister, Carol Garceau, his brother, Frank Lacobee, his grandchildren and numerous neices & nephews. A private family graveside service will be held for Charles
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.