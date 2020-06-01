Charles Martin Lacobee Sr.
Charles Martin Lacobee, Sr.

Charles Martin Lacobee, Sr., 76 years old, went to be with his heavenly Father on May 27, 2020. He died from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lacobee, & his parents, Martin & Geraldine Lacobee. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason Lacobee & Charles Lacobee, Jr., his sister, Carol Garceau, his brother, Frank Lacobee, his grandchildren and numerous neices & nephews. A private family graveside service will be held for Charles




Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
