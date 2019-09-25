Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
6012 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke's United Methodist Church
6012 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McDuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McDuff


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles McDuff Obituary
Charles McDuff

Bossier City - Charles (Buddy) E. McDuff was born in Vivian, LA on August 22, 1948, and passed away on September 21, 2019, at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Juanita, and sister Mary. He is survived by Debbie McDuff, his sons Robby and Jeremy, daughter Tiffany, six grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Vera Jo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He loved driving and meeting people. He was also an enthusiastic Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Visitation is Friday, September 27 at 10am with a memorial service at 11am at St Luke's United Methodist Church (6012 Youree Drive, Shreveport).
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now