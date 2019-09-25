|
Charles McDuff
Bossier City - Charles (Buddy) E. McDuff was born in Vivian, LA on August 22, 1948, and passed away on September 21, 2019, at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Juanita, and sister Mary. He is survived by Debbie McDuff, his sons Robby and Jeremy, daughter Tiffany, six grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Vera Jo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He loved driving and meeting people. He was also an enthusiastic Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
Visitation is Friday, September 27 at 10am with a memorial service at 11am at St Luke's United Methodist Church (6012 Youree Drive, Shreveport).
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 25, 2019