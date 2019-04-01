Charles Ray Leverette



Stonewall, LA - Charles Leverette, lifelong Shreveport resident died March 30, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the son of Dalton and Lucille Leverette of Stonewall.



While a young man, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany following service in World War II.



After his return to the U.S. he married Mary Price. A local businessman, he owned and operated parking facilities and other businesses in Shreveport. He and Mary, lived for many years in South Highlands, but his heart was always in Stonewall at the Leverette family farm. In retirement, they built a home on the farm where raised beef cattle until a very recently.



The farm was the family center where his daughter, Poly Cline, her husband Bruce and their family spent many wonderful holidays.



Last year his granddaughter, Frances Camille Cline and his two great-grandsons, Byron Charles Godby and Blake Austin Godby made their annual summer visit to see DanDan and Nanny and explore the farm.



He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandparent. He was well known in Shreveport and Stonewall and in his later years would recount many fascinating stories about the past in Shreveport and Stonewall.



A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Mike Hawkins of Salem Baptist Church, Stonewall, will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, Louisiana. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary