Charles Raymond Stokes
Shreveport - A graveside service for Charles Raymond Stokes, 79, will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Memorial Gardens North Cemetery, Dixie Blanchard Rd, Blanchard, LA 71009 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to until service begins at Blanchard Church of the Nazarene, 251 N Main St, Shreveport, LA 71107. Officiating the service will be Reverend Delbert Terry and Reverend Ryan Smith.
Charlie was born on November 7, 1939 to Charlie Clifton and Evie Marcus Stokes in Leesville, Louisiana and passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
After graduating from Anacoco High School, Charlie attended McNeese State University before serving in the U.S. Army until 1964. He was a member of the Masonry #447 of Blanchard, Louisiana and moved on to be a Shriner's member. After retiring from KCS Railroad, Charlie spent many years volunteering as the caretaker of the ball field at Blanchard Athletic Club, where he was loved by all, especially the kids.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 35 years, Laverne Stokes and niece, Ashley Stokes. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Stokes Self of Anacoco, Louisiana; two brothers, Bill Stokes and wife, Janet of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Don Stokes and wife, Dianne of Anacoco, Louisiana; one nephew, Casey Stokes and wife, Nikki and their children, Calli and Cole of Redondo Beach, California; two grandchildren, Ryan Smith and wife, Brittany of Choudrant, Louisiana and Kristyn Gilcrease and husband, Marlon of Anacoco, Louisiana and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cooper and Maverick Smith, Hailee Weathers, Kirstyn Gilcrease and Aria Gaudin.
Honoring Charlie as pallbearers will be Bill Stokes, Don Stokes, Ryan Smith, Marlon Gilcrease, Brad Smith and Terry Matthews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Cornerstone Hospital for their compassion and care given to Charlie during his time there.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019