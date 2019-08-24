Services
Access Road Location - Covington
1215 Access Road
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7062
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home
1215 Access Road
Covington, LA
Charles S. Cook Obituary
Charles S. Cook

Covington - Charles S. Cook of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 84. Mr. Cook loved his Lord first and his family second. He enjoyed the study of geology, traveling with his family and showing them the beauty that God made around the world. Mr. Cook shared a special bond with his grandchildren - he especially liked making things for them such as a zipline and treehouse. In addition, he loved listening to music and playing his juice harp, harmonica, piano and guitar. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Olten Henry Cook and Vera (Murphy) Cook; sisters, Marjorie Hill, Elsie Goble, Pansy Durre; brothers, Henry Cook, Ralph Cook, Leo Cook.

Survivors include his loving wife, E. Darline Cook; daughters and sons-in-law, Darlinda G. and David Cassel, E. Charlene and Steve Alwes, Monica N. Cook; grandchildren, Veronica Cassel, Noah Alwes, Jacob Alwes, Hannah Alwes, Teno Cook, Xavier Cook, Austin Tanner; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Cook was held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with the Honorable Judge Samuel D. Ozburn officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the -Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30346.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 24, 2019
