Charles "Skipper Eakin Buckley, Jr.



Jackson, MS - Charles "Skipper" Buckley, 73, veteran of the US Army, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 after a three week struggle for his life at G.D. "Sonny" Montgomery Veterans Hospital in Jackson, MS.



A graveside service will begin at 1:00 pm on April 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery on Stoner Ave. in Shreveport. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads of First United Methodist Church.



Skipper resided in Clinton, MS for the past two years and was a resident of Jackson for over thirty years. He was the auto parts manager at Van-Trow Oldsmobile for twenty years.



Skipper was born December 10, 1945 in Shreveport to the late Charles E. Buckley Sr. and Clara Trowbridge Buckley. He is survived by one sister, Louise B. Major and her husband John of Jackson, LA and her son, Greg Rollo and his wife, Stephanie of Ennis, TX. He had four grand-nieces and one grand-nephew. Skipper will be missed and remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. He has a long list of friends as a member of the Moose Lodge of Jackson, Mississippi since 1995. Most will be reminded of his gentle quiet mannerisms.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans or a .



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Veterans Hospitals for their dedication and kindness throughout his illness.