Charlie C. Marable Jr.
Shreveport - Charlie Carver Marable, Jr. left this world to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
A celebration of life will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana with visitation from 10:00 a.m. till service time. Officiating will be Dr. Chad Hardbarger, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Shreveport. An interment will take place following the service at Forest Park East, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue.
Honoring Charlie as pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Bill Gray, Patrick Hemmings, Randy Rich, Sandy Bellows and Jimmy Gentry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Kiihnl and Cal Stainbrook.
Charlie will be remembered by family and friends for his kind and gentle spirit and dry wit. We will all be comforted to know that we will be reunited with him in Heaven in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus. Charlie possessed a very strong faith in the Lord always seeking His Will in his life, both personally and professionally.
A special thank you to our family, church family, friends and neighbors for their love and support during this difficult time.
As written by Charlie:
I was born on January 12, 1945 in Goldonna, Louisiana and was preceded in death by my father Charlie Carver Marable, Sr. and my mother, Laura Christine Terral Marable. I was also preceded in death by my mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen and Bartell White.
I am survived by my loving wife and best friend of 54 years, Linda White Marable; two brothers, Billy Wayne Marable and wife, Becky, and Danny Ray Marable; son, Charles Bartel Marable, and grandson, Charles Maxwell Marable; sister-in-law, Terri Garrett and husband, Dr. Bill Garrett, several cousins, nieces, nephews and scores of friends and loved ones.
I graduated from Woodlawn High School in1963 and Louisiana Tech in1968. I spent my entire career in the accounting profession. For the last 24 years of my career, Linda and I owned our own accounting practice. The Lord blessed us with so many relationships through our business, both special employees and clients that went on to become personal friends.
I was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 35 years and a member of Sunset Masonic Lodge #438 for over 50 years.
When God created the Earth, on the fifth day he created fish. This was my favorite day. I loved to fish and was blessed with a wife who was understanding and generous. I was blessed to fish many states in the lower 48 but once we fished Alaska, that became the favorite spot for Linda and me. We enjoyed a great deal of travel, especially cruising, and always seemed to end back up in Alaska.
I would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. P. V. Blanchard and Dr. Anil Chhabra for the excellent care they gave me through the years.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, Cancer Society
or Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport.