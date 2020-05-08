|
Charlie "Chuck" Herman Mahoney, Sr.
Shreveport - Charlie "Chuck" Herman Mahoney, Sr. 82, of Shreveport, LA, passed away on May 1, 2020 after a long and well lived life. He was born on November 28,1937 in Minden, LA to William Marshall Mahoney and Frankie Marie Hammock Mahoney.
He spent the majority of his adult years in the Shreveport/Bossier area. He was a bookkeeper by trade and loved playing chess and even more so he loved winning at chess. He loved to read the Bible and had read it several times over. He loved writing poetry and had one book published in the last year with a few of his treasured poems called "Life is an Act of Worship". He graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, LA in 1955 and then attended Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK. He served in the United States Air Force from June 20, 1961 to November 20, 1964 where he achieved the rank of Airman First Class. He received his honorable discharge while serving at McGuire AFB New Jersey. He received the Air Force Good Conduct medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, and the Veterans Honor medal. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Charlie Herman Hammock, his mother FrankieMarie Hammock Mahoney, his father William Marshall Mahoney Sr., and his brother William Marshall Mahoney Jr.
He is survived by his children: Benjamin Mahoney; Cathlene Mahoney Myers & David; Charlene Mahoney; Deborah Mahoney Wooden & Joe; Charlie Herman Mahoney Jr. & Davelyn, Grandchildren: DJ Mahoney, Ashley Puckett & Jason, Jeremy Clark, Caitlyn Clark and Hannah Greene, Zackary Myers, Makaela Mahoney, Jason Haynie, Kalli Mahoney, Hope Smith, and Timothy Smith. Great grandchildren Logan Wells, Braylin Puckett, Haidyn Lee, Ryder Lee, Carson Clark, Rylie Haynie and Charles Haynie. His sister, Anne Mahoney Briggs and his brother James "Jimmy" Mahoney.
Memorial Services will be held at Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene located at 6825 Pines Rd.Shreveport, LA 71129 from 9 - 10:30 am on Saturday May 9, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave.
Instead of donations or contributions - the one thing our dad would want most is for you to help someone who has been on your mind. Just be kind.
