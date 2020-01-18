Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Resources
More Obituaries for Charline Casten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charline P. Casten


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charline P. Casten

Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of Charline Powell Casten will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Curtis Spears of Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and assisted by Reverend John Mark Powell. A visitation with the family will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow the service in Greewnwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Charline Powell Casten was born September 21, 1932 in Springhill, Louisiana to parents Charley and Mammie Powell and passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George D. Casten.

Charline is survived by children, Tania C. Lang, Christopher C. Casten, Tini MiLea Casten and husband, Joshua Calk; grandchildren, Matthew Lang, Georgette Lang and Casten Calk; great- granddaughter, Jessie Lang and a host of loving friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Boniol and staff at Christus Cancer Treatment Center, Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, their loving staff and Christus Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now