|
|
Charline P. Casten
Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of Charline Powell Casten will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Curtis Spears of Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and assisted by Reverend John Mark Powell. A visitation with the family will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow the service in Greewnwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Charline Powell Casten was born September 21, 1932 in Springhill, Louisiana to parents Charley and Mammie Powell and passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George D. Casten.
Charline is survived by children, Tania C. Lang, Christopher C. Casten, Tini MiLea Casten and husband, Joshua Calk; grandchildren, Matthew Lang, Georgette Lang and Casten Calk; great- granddaughter, Jessie Lang and a host of loving friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Boniol and staff at Christus Cancer Treatment Center, Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, their loving staff and Christus Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020