Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Gilliland


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ann Gilliland Obituary
Charlotte Ann Gililland

Louisville, KY - Born December 15, 1946 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Charlotte Ann Glasscock-Gililland passed away peacefully in the morning of July 22, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Services will follow at 11:30am.

Ann, as she was known to friends, was a 1965 graduate of Bossier High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. In 1967 she married her husband of 52 years, Michael L. Gililland. Together they traveled extensively, raised a family of two children, eventually retiring in Oxford, Mississippi and later in Louisville, Kentucky. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend, she will be remembered for her generosity, her kind heart, her warm smile, and her loving nature.

Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Evans Shirley, her step-father Lee Edward Shirley, and her brothers Charles Douglas Glasscock, John Larry Glasscock, and Michael Lee Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Gililland of Louisville, KY, her daughter Dr. Carol Lynn Gililland-Sells of Louisville, KY, her son Dr. Robert Todd Gililland of Oxford, MS, four grandchildren, John Michael Gililland, Joshua Alan Gililland and Hayden Claire Gililland, all of Oxford, MS, and Luke Davis Sells of Louisville, KY, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com for the Gililland family.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now