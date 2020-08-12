Charlotte ClevelandShreveport - Graveside service for Charlotte Cleveland will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 am., at Friendship CME Church Woolworth Rd., Keithville, Louisiana, Pastor Ernest Lee, officiatingCharlotte Lucille Patterson Cleveland departed this world on the morning of August 7, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord.Cherishing and honoring her memory are: husband-Andrew (Randy) Cleveland, son-Andrew (Drew) Cleveland Jr., granddaughters-Karter and Kinsley and their mother Nia Young, brother-Claude Henderson Patterson, Jr., sister-Julia Patterson Bonner, sister-in-law-Marcia Johnson Patterson, a host of cousins, neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.