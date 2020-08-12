1/1
Charlotte Cleveland
Charlotte Cleveland

Shreveport - Graveside service for Charlotte Cleveland will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 am., at Friendship CME Church Woolworth Rd., Keithville, Louisiana, Pastor Ernest Lee, officiating

Charlotte Lucille Patterson Cleveland departed this world on the morning of August 7, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord.

Cherishing and honoring her memory are: husband-Andrew (Randy) Cleveland, son-Andrew (Drew) Cleveland Jr., granddaughters-Karter and Kinsley and their mother Nia Young, brother-Claude Henderson Patterson, Jr., sister-Julia Patterson Bonner, sister-in-law-Marcia Johnson Patterson, a host of cousins, neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Friendship CME Church Woolworth Rd
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
