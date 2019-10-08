|
Charlotte Crawford
Gibsland - A memorial service will be held for Charlotte Crawford age 76, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Gibsland. Bro. Orvell Bryant will officiate. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. prior to service.
Charlotte was born September 30, 1943, in Homer, LA, to Aldred and Margie Thornton Lee. She entered rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Gibsland, LA. Charlotte was a member of First Baptist Church of Gibsland. She was a beautician in Gibsland for 50 years. She loved all her ladies and enjoyed chatting with them about their families and friends. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family but loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren the most.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Travis Crawford, and by her son Eric Crawford.
She is survived by her children; Alan Wade Crawford, Janet Crawford Louis, and Lori Crawford MaGee, brother Clinton Lee, grandchildren; Erica Gabrielle Robertson and Emilee Ann MaGee, honorary grandchildren; Krystal Lee Baugh and Paul Barnett, Jr., great grandchildren Hannah and Thomas, her soon to arrive great grandchild Delia Ann, and by numerous other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Kimberly Coleman for her care and compassion for Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Charlottes memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019