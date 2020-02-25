|
|
Charlotte Diane O'Neal Rogers
Shreveport - Mrs. Charlotte Diane O'Neal Rogers passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Willis-Knighton South after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, at Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Ave., Shreveport, LA 71104. Officiating will be Dr. Heath Peloquin, Senior Pastor of Summer Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery West.
Mrs. Rogers was born in Jonesboro, LA to Fred Tate O'Neal and Margie Shively O'Neal. She graduated from Fair Park HS in 1970 and from nursing school in 1974. She worked for Dr's. Pou, Quinn, Watkins, and Thornton, at the Ear, Nose, and Throat Center for 39 years where she ran the allergy department for many years.
Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Terry Lane and Freddie Dane O'Neal and sister, Alesha O'Neal Paddie. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Lofton Rogers; two daughters, Kimberly Rogers Duncan and husband, Mark and Cheyenne Rogers Bryant; son, Lofton Shane Rogers and wife, Christie; grandchildren, Gavin Duncan, Katie D'Errico, Kaylee Rogers, Hunter Rogers, Matthew Monie, Hannah Bryant, Kenneth Barnes, and Dustin Barnes; uncle, Simon Shively and wife, Joy; and special friend of 48 years, JoAnn McComic.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to Willis-Knighton South ICU team, Dr. Morrison, Dr. Schuler, and Dr. Ann Landry, for their excellent care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020