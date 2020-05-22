|
|
Charlotte "Glendell" Tilton
Charlotte Glendell Harper Tilton went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 81. A service will be held at Roseneath South Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. with internment immediately following at Forest Park West. The family will receive friends before service from 11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. Officiating will be Reverend Brian Opbroek of Shreveport Community Church.
Glendell was born on May 4, 1939 in Jonesboro, LA to Dewey F. and Effie Maxwell Harper. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 37 years, Eugene Ryles Tilton; two sons, Jeffrey and Glen Tilton; her brother, Lenoye Harper; and her sister, Elaine Harper Butler. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Tilton Goodrich and husband Henry; grandchildren, Colton Blount and wife Lindsey, Kendell Blount Day and husband Austin, and Emily Goodrich. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Charlotte Elaine Day, Aurly Day, Graham Goodrich, and the twins Beckham and Liam Blount. Children were always the apple of Glendell's life and she managed to greet, with a big smile, the newest three-day old grand into her family only four days before her death.
Glendell had a love for music since early childhood and became an accomplished self-taught pianist. She grew up in a musical family singing and playing gospel music. She played for many churches in the area along with southern gospel quartets. Her keen musical ear would many times awake her in the middle of the night to a new song God was downloading into her spirit. Over seventy-five of these songs will continue to bring fond memories of Glendell's happiest times singing and playing about her Jesus and the heavenly home he was preparing for her.
Melissa would like to thank the caregivers , Karen Ruth, Faye, and Lakisha, for their loving presence, and the Christus Schumpert Hospice team for their compassionate care and concern.
Serving as pallbearers will be Colton Blount, Austin Day, Jon Tilton, Lane Butler, Brad Tilton and Dan Tilton.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020