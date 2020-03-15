|
|
Charlsie Weeks Alexander
Shreveport -
Charlsie Weeks Alexander, 104, passed away on Friday, March 13th in Grace Home in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born to Charles and Pearl Weeks on September 21, 1915. She proudly wore a necklace encompassing a 1915 fifty cent coin piece. When someone would inquire about her age, she would show the coin, smile, and say, "figure it out."
She married the love of her life, Norman Gill Alexander, in 1932. They were lifelong charter members of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Bethany, LA. However, after moving to the Glen Retirement Center in 2010, she visited the Broadmoor United Methodist Church where she regularly attended the Upper Room Sunday School class with her daughter, Norma.
Charlsie was an excellent cook. She was famous for her handmade, potato yeast rolls. When anyone in Bethany was sick, she was quick to appear with a warm pan of her rolls. Besides being a good cook, she crocheted religiously. She made afghans, scarves, and baby blankets for many. She also was a lover of baseball. Every summer, she would take a "mother-daughter" trip to different professional ballparks with her daughter, sister, and two nieces. They travelled to over 18 different fields!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over fifty years, her son-in-law Bobby Miller, her three sisters, and their husbands: Ruby Lee and Ed Dudley, Opal and Irby Davidson, Hattie Pearl and Terrell Brumble. She is survived by her daughter Norma Miller, grandson Jay Holland, wife Jane, and also two great granddaughters who she loved dearly, Lauren Holland Kincannon, husband John, and Lindsey Holland Scott, husband Josh. At the time of her death, Charlsie was excitedly crocheting a baby blanket for Lindsey and Josh's baby girl, expected in July.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118. The funeral will be held the following day, Wednesday, March 18th at 10:30a.m. also at Rose-Neath Southside. Burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in De Berry, TX. Pallbearers will be John Kincannon, Josh Scott, Chuck Vaughn, Kevin Vaughn, Mark Paikowski, and Gene Stough. Services will be conducted by Dr. Greg Davis and Reverend Ray Branton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a or to the Glen Retirement Center in Shreveport, LA. Special thank you to all employees of the Glen who cared for her so splendidly and also to her sitters Eartha Garner and Lashunda Garner.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020