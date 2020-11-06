Cheire Wilkes NorwoodMcKinney, TX - Mrs. Cheire Wilkes Norwood, 87 passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 6:45 pm. A graveside service will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport. Officiating will be Troy Parker of Church at Red River.Mrs. Norwood was a native of Shreveport, LA and a resident of McKinney, TX for 4 years. She was a faithful believer and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She left for her heavenly home with her children by her side. Cheire lived a fruitful life of 87 yrs. She graduated from Fair Park HS in 1950, being elected "Beauty" her senior year. After a short time in college, she taught dance for Shreveport Parks & Recreation and Agnew Town & Day School for several years. She married John Robert Norwood and settled in Shreveport. The two of them spent the rest of their lives working with and serving others through the church. She served as a pastor's wife for over 25 years counseling countless people. After retirement, they were members of the Church of Red River in Shreveport. In widowhood, she continued to work in ministry with Rick Warren and Celebrate Recovery.Cheire loved life, loved people, loved her family and invested her time on earth helping others. She was a game player, an avid reader, good bridge player and loved road trips. She was an American patriot and quick witted.Following Jesus, reading the Bible and sharing the Word were the most important things in her life."The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower." (Psalms 18:2)Mrs. Norwood was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Angle Wilkes of MS and Ruby Margaret Utley of IL, two sisters, Fran Wilkes and Mickey Copp and her husband of 43 yrs., John Robert Norwood.She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Hudson Ewing and husband, Sandy of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Robert Brigham Norwood and wife, Deanna of McKinney, TX; 7 grandchildren, Parker Ewing, Alyson Ewing, Jamie Norwood, Lauren Norwood, Eryn Norwood, Zack Anderson, and Brittney Bennett; and 9 great-grandchildren.Honorary pallbearers will be the great grandsons Javier Moreno, Daniel Morero, Gabe Reyes, Brennan Ewing, Hudson Ewing and Luke Ewing.The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to Homes of Hope for Children, PO Box 18496, Hattiesburg, MS 39404.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her nephew, Jimmy Copp and daughter Synna, also Lori and Terry Crowder for all their assistance and help with caring for her every need.