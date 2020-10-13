Cherie Brock Humphrey
Shreveport - Cherie Brock Humphrey passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 54.
Her life will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral and afterwards, at the graveside in Forest Park Cemetery. Please note that all normative Covid precautions will be followed, masks and social distancing are expected by all attendees.
Cherie was born in 1966 in Cleveland, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Vicks and her father, Charles Brock.
Those loved ones left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 28 years, Woodus Humphrey, and their four children, Ashley and fiancé Fraser McAlpine, Lindsey, Catherine and Kellum Humphrey. Cherie is also survived by her brothers, Jimmy Racicot and Walter and Sam Brock.
Cherie was a 1984 graduate of Captain Shreve High School and then went on to graduate with a Masters in Education from Louisiana Tech University. Although a Tech graduate, Cherie was an avid LSU football fan and loved all her great times at LSU games!
She was a teacher by trade, but a mama by heart. After many years teaching at Benton Middle School and St. Mark's Cathedral School, Cherie made the conscientious decision to become a full-time homemaker, dedicating every aspect of her life to raising her four children with her husband, whom she lovingly referred to as "DAD" and jumping into every endeavor that her children were involved with, especially C.E. Byrd Girl's Soccer and Yellow Jacket Football!!
Cherie was known for her mega-watt smile, her melodic laughter and especially for her big, tight hugs. When you received a hug from Cherie, you felt it to your core. She was that inclusive, kind-hearted, fun-loving mom that never allowed another mom or child to feel excluded. Her generosity of spirit was second to none and her ability to make each person she met feel at ease and cared about was a gift that inspired all of us.
She loved people with every ounce of her being. She pursued goals and tried to create something beautiful in the hearts of all who happened along her life path.
Cherie believed in the goodness of people and lived her life making a positive difference in this world…one person at a time. Among her luckiest recipients were the children who came into her life by way of her own children. The friends of her children received a second mom in her. She treated them as if they were her own and they knew that she would always be in their corner rooting for their great success every step of the way.
Since 2008, Cherie has faced her cancer diagnosis as she does everything in her life…with grace, dignity, strength and inspiring optimism. She lived each day with hope and genuine courage. She understood that the time we have here on earth is precious and that the way we choose to spend it writes the story we intend to leave behind. She wanted her story to inspire and empower long after her time on earth was complete, and she fulfilled that mission in every way.
Ever loyal to her own mother, Cherie would smile anytime a red bird would swoop across her line of vision or a hummingbird landed in her midst. She felt it was her own little sign from heaven that her mom was with her and still loving her from the other side of heaven. Cardinals held significant meaning to Cherie so don't be surprised if you are needing an extra lift someday and a sweet little redbird swoops down and brings a smile to your face when you need one.
Cherie and her family are extremely grateful to Dr. Gary Burton, his PA Andree Breaux, Dr. Tonjeh Bah and to Cherie's dear friend, Dr. Kevin Marler for all they did to keep her taken care of and full of hope during this battle. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Feist Weiller Cancer Center especially Tori, Ashley, Brandon, Lajessica, Altovise, Tamara, Leeann, Patty, Michelle, Shanita, Renee, Diane, Jazz, Terrell, Candi, Linda, Liz, Audrey, Cornell, Linda, Curtis and Melanie. Special thanks to special friend, Valerie, at Brookshire's Pharmacy. The Humphreys would like to pay special homage to Cherie's "angel on earth," Carol Crooms. Best friends since high school, it was this amazing friend and chemotherapy nurse whose determined spirit, love and devotion to Cherie kept her with us for as long as possible. Lastly, the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from ALL the WONDERFUL friends that embraced Cherie through her journey.
Pallbearers will be Walter Brock, Sam Brock, Larry Crane, Jay Crooms, Brown Humphrey, Gary Love, Kevin Marler, Jimmy Racicot and Steven White. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Feist Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport.
John 16:22
"So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy."