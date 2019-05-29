|
|
Cherry Smith
Shreveport - Cherry Smith, 70, of Shreveport, died Friday, May 24. She was known for her random acts of kindness to others and huge love and devotion to her family.
She is survived by three sons William Smith (Monica) of Texarkana, TX, David Smith (Ann) of Indianapolis, IN, and Todd Smith (Michelle) of Grand Prairie, TX; and three daughters, Julie Ward of Hamilton, NJ, Jill Becker (Fred) of Utica, IL and Micki Friday (Don) of Shreveport, LA; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William E. Smith
A memorial mass will be held in her hometown of Utica, IL. Medical donation arrangements are being handled by Medical Education & Research Institute in Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019