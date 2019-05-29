Resources
More Obituaries for Cherry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherry Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cherry Smith Obituary
Cherry Smith

Shreveport - Cherry Smith, 70, of Shreveport, died Friday, May 24. She was known for her random acts of kindness to others and huge love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by three sons William Smith (Monica) of Texarkana, TX, David Smith (Ann) of Indianapolis, IN, and Todd Smith (Michelle) of Grand Prairie, TX; and three daughters, Julie Ward of Hamilton, NJ, Jill Becker (Fred) of Utica, IL and Micki Friday (Don) of Shreveport, LA; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William E. Smith

A memorial mass will be held in her hometown of Utica, IL. Medical donation arrangements are being handled by Medical Education & Research Institute in Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.