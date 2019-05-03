Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Chief Wycoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth J. Wycoff


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth J. Wycoff Obituary
Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth J. Wycoff

Bossier City - Kenneth Joseph Wycoff passed away early Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at the North West Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City, LA. He was 88 years old. He was born August 5, 1930, in Dallas, TX. He was the son of Frank E. Wycoff and Daisy Cavender Terry. He was proceeded in death by this wife of 66 years, Margaret E. Miller of Shreveport, and his youngest son, Wendell C. Wycoff, of Orlando, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1975 and rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and was nominated as the First Sergeant of the Air Force. He loved golfing, fishing, duck hunting and being in the outdoors. In the 1960's he was a renowned fast pitch softball pitcher and was inducted into the softball hall of fame in 1989. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl C. and Ralph Sterba of Elm Grove, LA; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Caye Wycoff, of Salt Lake City, UT and Barry E and Angela Wycoff of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Winnie and Jerry Hinger, of Dallas, TX, Betty Hamilton, of Maud, TX, and brother, Marvin and wife Glenna Wycoff, of Dallas, TX; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the employees and staff of the North West Louisiana War Veterans Home for their excellent care of our father. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM, Monday May 6 at Forest Park Funeral Home. Funeral service is to follow at 1:00 PM. Interment at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.