Chief Wayne Nichols
Frierson - Funeral services for Wayne Nichols will be held at First Baptist Church in Mansfield, Louisiana on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Mike McConnaughey of First Pentecostals of Mansfield officiating assisted by Bro. Leonard Nichols. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Marthaville, Louisiana. Family will receive friends for visitation at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 943 Polk St., Mansfield, Louisiana on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Wayne was born on October 16, 1954 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Alva Nichols and Tommie Jean Hanlon Nichols. He entered into rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Regina Nichols and brother, Rodney Nichols. Those left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of over 20 years, Susan Free Nichols of Frierson, Louisiana; son, Brandon Nichols and wife, Jeannie of Shreveport, Louisiana; daughter, Colleen Sisson and husband, John of Mansfield, Louisiana; brother, Mark Nichols & fiancée, Kathy Morvan of Vinton, Louisiana; nephew, Matt; grandchildren, Alyse, Autumn, Nick, Collin, Aiden, Gage and Kaylee; great-grandson, Charlie and a host of family and friends.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, brother and pawpaw who served as a loyal firefighter for over 30 years with multiple fire departments in the area. He loved motorcycle riding, fishing and the outdoors. Wayne was a very talented welder, he loved Christ, his church and serving others. He shared his love of God with everyone. His grandchildren and his fur babies were the loves of his life.
The family would like to express special thanks to all DeSoto Parish First Responders, Bro. McConnaughey, the members of the First Pentecostals of Mansfield, Thomas Houston, Billy and Karen Locke, for their love, care, and support.
Honoring Wayne as pallbearers will be Thomas Houston, Bruce Brewer, Logan Calhoun, Jonathan Wadkins, Haden Ezernack, Paul Reed, Matt Nichols and Buddy Baker.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all of the DeSoto Parish Firefighters, DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office and Mansfield Police Department.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019