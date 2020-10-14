Chris Dimitrios CastenShreveport - Chris Casten passed peacefully at his home at the age of 86, on October 14, 2020. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Father Ioannis Krokos will officiate.Chris was born on June 19, 1934, in Kerasitsa, Greece. He came to America at the age of 20 along with his siblings. Chris was a local businessman. He owned and managed several restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area and was also a real estate investor.Chris was preceded in death by his parents, and his two siblings, brother George Casten of Shreveport, and sister, Vasiliki (Kiki) Kotsiviras, of Chicago. He is also survived by his children, Jimmy Casten and Christina Lester; son-in-law, David; grand-daughters, Sophia and Anna; and brother-in-law, Peter Kotsiviras.The family would like to express a special thank you to Betty Green for her care of Chris during his final years. They would also like to extend their gratitude to Dorothy Brown, Lora Peyton, St. Joseph Hospice and Dr. Randy Del Mundo.In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or St. George Greek Orthodox Church.May his memory be eternal.