Chris Youree Kalstone
Shreveport - Chris Youree Kalstone
On Thursday, November 21, surrounded by his family, the gates of Heaven opened for Chris Youree Kalstone of Shreveport, LA after a sudden illness.
Chris (69) was a life-long resident of Shreveport, LA and graduated from Captain Shreve High School in 1969. After completing pharmacy school at Northeast Louisiana University, he enjoyed a 41-year career as a pharmacist.
Chris loved to travel to new places, especially with his best friend and wife, Diane Kalstone. He enjoyed collecting and restoring jukeboxes, history and woodworking. He was skilled in many trades and could repair almost anything. In his younger years, he built a 10-room, split-level house on Southfield Road.
His family and home were his pride and joy. His Granddaughter Makenzie was greatly loved by him.
Services will be held at Centuries Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 26 at 9 am. Officiating will be Dr. Chuck McInturf of Woodridge Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, November 25 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Merle Kalstone and Anna May Youree. He is survived by his loving wife of fourteen years, Diane Kalstone; sisters Sheri Childs Sewall and husband Bennett and Leesa Rosenzweig and husband Mike; Step-son Andrew Nations and wife Lindsay; Step-daughter Amanda Fulco and husband Darren; Nephews Havard and Brett Yerger; Nieces Meredith Rosenzweig and Kellye Grinton, Granddaughter Makenzie Wilson; and a host of friends. Chris was a wonderfully devoted husband and friend and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Pallbearers will be Darren Fulco, Andrew Nations, Fred Krieg, Matthew Lary, Mike Rosenzweig and Randy Tynes.
Memorials may be made to the Woodridge Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019