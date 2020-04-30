Resources
Graveside services for Christeen Clark will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at Walker Cemetery in Gibsland, Louisiana, under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Minden, Louisiana. Rev. Julien Burns will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a. m. to 1:00 p. m. at Springville United Baptist Church in Gibsland, Louisiana.

Christeen "Tiny" Clark was born April 19, 1952, and entered into rest April 22, 2020 in Taylor, Louisiana.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jerry, a sister Bettye McCauley, two nieces, Jacqueline Daniels and Tammie Ridgell. Three children, Robert Clark, Keshun Clark and Tameka (Don) Brown She will be missed by her grandchildren, many special first cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
