Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
Christie Watson Jones


1973 - 2020
Christie Watson Jones Obituary
Christie Watson Jones

Mansfield, LA - Private funeral services for Christie Watson Jones, 47, will be held on March 28, 2020, at the TrueVine family cemetery near Mansfield, Louisiana. The family will host a celebration of her life after the pandemic is over.

Christie was born on March 1, 1973, and passed away on March 25, 2020. She was a native of Shreveport and graduated from Byrd High School. Christie was a nurse who spent many years working at the Shreveport office of Gastrointestinal Specialists. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Mansfield.

Christie is survived by her husband, Huel Jones, and their son Christopher; by her mother and step-father Carolyn and Sonny Green; by her father and step-mother Donnie and Cassandra Watson; sisters Pamela Perkins and her husband Kennith and Jennifer Green; and by her brothers Robert Green and Ryan Watson.

If you want to honor Christies memory, please do what she would have done if her health had allowed it: call your neighbors, take them food, check up on them and do what good neighbors should always do, but especially now.

Christie was a tough, courageous woman who lived her faith even when times were very difficult. She would want all of us to do the same.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 28, 2020
