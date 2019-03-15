|
Christine Bullock Hunt
Orange, TX - Christine Virginia Bullock Hunt was born March 11, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Orange, Texas surrounded by loving family, friends, and caregivers. She was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71108. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by her Memorial Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m.
She was born in the village of Calvin, Louisiana to Walter Bullock and Gladys Bishop Bullock. She graduated from Calvin High School and went on to later become a registered dental technician working for several dentists in Shreveport, LA until her retirement in the 1980s.
Christine met and married Darrow Hunt in 1965. He was the love of her life and she was his treasure. Together they had a wonderful blended family.
Those left to cherish her memories are their children, Denise (Ronald) Bertrand of Orange, TX and Rhonda Dugas, Port Arthur, TX; four grandchildren, Clint (Jennifer) Bertrand, Adam Bertrand, Heath Dugas and Sheila (Byron) Osgood; and three great-grandchildren, Griffin Bertrand, Max McGuire, and Alex McGuire.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Hercanus and Herman Bullock and four sisters, Roberta Bourque, Evesteen Ostteen, Marie Feducia and Vera Jones and son Ronny Hunt and daughter Janice Hunt.
Christine was preceded in death by many friends and loved ones who shared her life included are very special friends Dr. Bob Clifford and childhood girlfriends Trudy Shecton, and Beulah Pridgen.
Also, our family would like to give the staff of Sabine Place Assisted Living in Orange, TX our deepest and most heartfelt thank you for all of the tender loving care each and every one of the staff provided for Mother and her cat Sugar over the last five years. You are all a part of her extended family and we love you all.
Mother spoke longingly of that glad reunion day when her sisters, brothers and loved ones would rejoice again together!
Happy Birthday Mother!
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019