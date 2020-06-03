Christine Cavalaris CosseShreveport - Christine Cavalaris Cosse passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. A Trisagion service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Street. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 Stoner Avenue. Reverend Father Ioannis Krokos will officiate.Christine was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 25, 1930 to John and Sophia Cavalaris and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family in Shreveport, Louisiana. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and traveled to Greece many times throughout her childhood. She was a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana for the last 65 years. She was a faithful and devout Christian and member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she served as a choir member. She was past president and a 60 year member of Ladies Philoptochos Society and was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope. She devoted much of her time to her church and loved spending time with her family.Mrs. Cosse was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Cosse, her brother, Demetrios Cavalaris; her sisters, Jennie Peroulas and husband, Jim and Mary Mijalis and husband, Alex and brothers-in-law, Dr. James Cosse and Dr. Spiro Cosse. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Cosse Mitchell and husband, Dr. George Mitchell of Vero Beach, FL, Sophia Cosse Kastanos and husband, John of Shreveport and Tina Cosse all of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Andrew Kastanos and wife, Maris, Jonathan Kastanos and wife, Mignon, Rene Mitchell, Dena Smith and husband, Nathan and Anthony Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Jack Kastanos, Collins Kastanos, Cas Kastanos, Estee Kastanos, Cooper Smith and Camille Smith; sisters-in-law, Fani Cosse and Nancy Cosse and numerous nieces and nephews.Honoring Mrs. Cosse as pallbearers will be Andrew Kastanos, Jonathan Kastanos, Anthony Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Dr. Chris Cosse, Alexander Mijalis, Andrew Mijalis, Dean Mijalis, Alex Mijalis, Steven Booras and Chris Booras. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dr. John Cavalaris, Gus Kampas, Jimmy Mijalis, Johnny Mijalis, Sammy Mijalis, Johnny Peroulas, Emanuel Stravolemos, John Theo and Pete Theo.The family would like to extend their appreciation to Linda Johnson, a devoted friend and caregiver. They would also like to thank Dr. Jonathan Davis for his kindness and compassion.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Road, Shreveport, LA 71101.