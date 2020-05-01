|
Christine Griffin
Ruston - A private family committal for Christine Spring Griffin, age 96, will be held 2:00 pm on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
To all Christine's many friends and family who are unable to come together during this time of public containment and restrictions, we ask that you join us through prayer to honor a life well lived.
Chris was born on December 30, 1923 to Pearl and Bailus Spring in Hope, Arkansas and passed away peacefully at home in Ruston, Louisiana on April 28, 2020.
Chris was a beloved member of University Church of Christ in Shreveport until she moved to Ruston in 2018 and quickly became a part of the Church of Christ there. She loved her church families and her faith was evident in her life and love of others. She lived the last two years of her life in the home of her daughter and son-in-law and made many new friends.
A resident of the Shreveport/Bossier area for almost 70 years, Chris worked in the hospitality business and served as president of the Hotel Association while opening and managing several properties. At the age of 90, she retired from managing the Woman's Department Club. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed trying to teach her son-in-law how to play by the rules. When she wasn't spoiling the dogs with treats, she was playing bridge online with friends from around the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Truman Spring; and her son, Joe Tom Griffin, Jr. Survivors are her daughter, Marcia and husband Dicky Nealy; her granddaughter Shelly Nealy; her grandson Cass Nealy and wife Lori; great grandchildren: Taylor Nealy, Ella Nealy, Abby Edgerton and Win Edgerton; and several very special nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Ruston Church of Christ, 2300 Woodward Ave., Ruston, Louisiana 71270 or University Church of Christ, 2045 E 70th Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020