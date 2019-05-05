Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Christine Hoob

- - Services were held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for Christine Hoob.

Christine was born May 13, 1925 and went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019.

She was a hostess at Grandy's on Youree Dr. for over 16 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hoob, daughter Mary Ann Kay Carmer & great-grandson, Austin Pruett. She is survived by her daughter Carrie Franks, four grandchildren & ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in her name to .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019
