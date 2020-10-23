1/1
Christopher Charles Mohrmann
1960 - 2020
Christopher Charles Mohrmann

Shreveport - Christopher Charles Mohrmann passed away at his home in Shreveport, LA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a lengthy battle of multiple health issues.

Chris, as he was lovingly known as, was born in Mobile, AL on October 24th, 1960. He lived in Shreveport most of his life. He graduated from Captain Shreve High School in 1979 and worked over 30 years for Shirley Insulation Company in Bossier City, La.

He loved watching his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints and Nascar, cheering on his favorite driver, Dale Earnhart, Jr. He loved playing pool and was a member of the APA and was proud his team earned a trip to Las Vegas. He also loved going on long drives with is best furbuddy, Skittles. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl and their daughter, Tara, his father, Harold Mohrmann of Shreveport, LA, brothers, Billy DeMouy and his wife Sue of Keithville, LA and Russell Mohrmann of Shreveport, La, sister, Michelle Mohrmann Lemoine and her husband David of Bossier City, LA and sister-in-law, Jeanne Leger of Jennings, LA. He is also survived by his nieces, MeLani Knight and Erin Lemoine and nephews, Tybor Morgan, Josh DeMouy, Jaxom Leger and Dalton Lemoine. And, he is survived by many close friends he met through his journey of life. He is preceded by his mother, Katy Mohrmann and his in-laws, Daniel and Donna Leger and sister-in - law, Pamela Leger.

A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church located on Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3pm






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
