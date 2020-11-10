Christopher Cortez Benjamin Sr.



Shreveport - Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Cortez Benjamin Sr., 45 will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Gospel Light Baptist Church 6011 Fairfield Avenue 71106 318-208-0406



Pastor Chris Dodson officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at UAW Hall 6881 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop #2 Shreveport, LA 71129. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Forbing, LA.



Mr. Christopher was born on October 24, 1975, to the late Robert Benjamin Jr. and Flora Jean (Benjamin) Fleming. He confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greater Elizabeth Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA under the leadership of the late Rev. Herman Bennett.



He was a 1994 graduate of Woodlawn High School. He was a very loved Table Games Supervisor at Horseshoe Casino Bossier City, LA. He also worked part-time at Home Depot in Shreveport, LA.



God called him home October 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Robert Benjamin Jr. and Flora Jean (Benjamin) Fleming and his older brother Robert Benjamin III. He is survived by his sister Zsa Zetta Benjamin-Stubbs (Ephriam) of Jacksonville, FL; children Christopher Benjamin Jr. and Jayla I'Yuna Benjamin; great uncles and aunts; uncles and aunts and a host of cousins and friends.



The funeral home taking care of arrangements



Heavenly Gates Funeral Home



1339 Jewell Street



Shreveport, LA 71101



(318) 222-8010









