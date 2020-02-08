|
|
Christopher Quentin Mudd
Bossier City - Christopher Quentin Mudd, 35 passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., with the funeral directly following at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, February 12th at St. Marks Cathedral.
Chris Mudd was a native of Benton, Louisiana and a resident of Bossier City, Louisiana. Chris was the CEO of Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, which he took great pride in. Although Chris was early in his career, he became a significant mover and shaker in the world of behavioral health. His unique blend of vision, innovation, brilliant business acumen and his unrelenting advocacy for those struggling with behavioral health issues is what made him a force of nature. Chris has been instrumental in providing quality behavioral health services in Louisiana and Mississippi. His contribution to changing the face of behavioral health care is enormous. Chris has served as consultant to many health care organizations, advocacy groups, public institutions, legislators and providers to help lead and transform care for those who struggle with mental health issues. His footprint is large personally and professionally. As an avid tennis player, Chris was an active member of the Shreveport-Bossier tennis community. Chris is widely known throughout the state of Louisiana for his fierce competitive nature and no apologies attitude on and off of the tennis courts. He was the captain of many local teams who won the Louisiana State Tournament and advanced to Sectionals. Chris was easily recognized by his choices of clothing. The only thing brighter than the outfits he wore was his personality.
Chris is proceeded in death by his maternal grand-father, Donald C. Whitehead, his paternal grand-mother, Kathryn Faye Mudd, and his paternal grand-father, Francis Lee Mudd.
He is survived by his wife, Lauryn Mudd. Parents Vicki W. Mudd and David Quentin Mudd. Sons Braylen Sterling Mudd and Chanler Phillips Mudd. Favorite uncle Donald L. Whitehead and maternal uncle Michael Whitehead. Brother-in-law Tyler Semmes and Sister-in-law Kari Anne Semmes.
The family requests that in Lieu of flowers donations be made to Home Federal Bank of Shreveport, Louisiana in Braylen and Chanler's name to go towards their education. Chris was a large advocate for education and his son's educations were of the upmost importance to him.
The family would like to express the sincere appreciation from the bottom of our hearts to all of the friends who are family that have stood by us and cared for us through this difficult time. A special thank you to Chip Bordelon, Billy Means, and Matthew St. Amant for everything.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020