Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 Prayer Service 7:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 Funeral service 12:00 PM St. George Greek Orthodox Church 1719 Creswell Ave Shreveport , LA

Christos Gregory Panos



Shreveport, LA - Christos Gregory Panos, 83, of Shreveport, died peacefully at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center on February 21, 2019. Magda, his beloved and devoted wife for 42 years, was by his side.



Chris (as he was known), was born on September 25, 1935 in the village of Ampelohori, Greece. He and his brother, Andrew, came to the United States in 1951 to live with family in Shreveport. Chris became a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and remained so for the rest of his life.



After briefly attending Jesusit High School of Shreveport, he transferred to C. E. Byrd High School where he graduated in 1956 with honors. He was awarded a full scholarship to Centenary College as a premed major and, between studying and working, made the Dean's List his freshman year.



Upon becoming naturalized in 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the 95th Infantry Division as a heavy weapons infantryman and earned his expert infantry badge. Upon completing his active duty in Bavaria, Germany and reservist duty in Shreveport, he was honorably discharged. "Those were some of the best years of my life." After the army, he attended LSUS for business courses for a year.



Chris was a restaurateur in Shreveport for over 50 years. He and his brother, Aristotelis (known as Ira), opened their first restaurant, Kollege Grill, across from Centenary College. Later, Chris and Andrew opened and worked side by side in their restaurants, Po-Boy Grill and Danny's Drive-In. For 38 years, Chris and Andrew owned and operated Panos' Diner on Milam Street in downtown Shreveport, with their wives working beside them.



As a member of St. George, Chris volunteered in various church activities and fundraisers, particularly the luncheons. One of his favorites was the church's annual bingo fundraiser for St. Basil's Academy in New York, for which he and Andrew would donate and prepare the food in memory of their parents. In 1966, he became a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and at one time served as AHEPA Chapter 8 treasurer. As was the case with many of his generation, the people of St. George and AHEPA became his family away from Greece.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorios and Vasiliki Panos (née Xekarfotou) of Ampelohori, Greece; his sister, Yanoula Panos of Ampelohori; and his brothers Panayotis of Ampelohori, Aristotelis of Shreveport, Kostas of Athens, Greece, and Andrew Panos of Shreveport.



He is survived by his wife, Magdalini Christos Panos (née Pallas); his daughter, Ioanna Christos Panos and her husband Christopher Spalding Morris of Houston, TX; his twin sister, Anthoula and her husband, Yianni Kitsou of Ioannina, Greece; his sisters-in-law, Wanda Panos and Fotini Panos of Shreveport, and Leila Panos of Athens, Greece, and several nieces and nephews in the United States and in Greece.



The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home located at 1815 Marshall Street in Shreveport from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a Trisagion (prayer service) starting at 7:00.



The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 1719 Creswell Ave in Shreveport. Officiating will be Fr. Ioannis Krokos. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery on E. Stoner in Shreveport. Following interment, there will be a memorial lunch (Makaria) in the church's activity center.



Pallbearers will be Gregory Panos, Kevin Fentress, James Newsom, Johnny Meiki, Louie Ballis, and Trey Tomaseck.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Centenary College's Great Teachers and Scholars Fund; St. George Greek Orthodox Church; a food bank of your choice.



The family would like to thank the medial personnel, staff, and volunteers at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, especially the nurses and doctors on ICU West 3 North, and Hospice 7 West for their dedication and care of Chris and their loving nature. He would have been especially grateful for their attentiveness and understanding toward his wife, during her visits. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019