Cindy Vance Davis
Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Vance Davis, age 57, died on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Willis Knighton Medical Center after battling a lengthy illness.
Cindy is survived by her children, Wesley Davis of Nashville, TN, and Brianna London Duron (husband Lucas) of Shreveport, whom she shared with former spouse, Raymond Davis. Cindy is also survived by her father, Glen Vance, and siblings Suzan Garcia (husband Jimmy), Roger Vance (wife Caryn), and John Vance (wife Elizabeth) all from the Shreveport-Bossier area; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by fiancé, Gary Holloway and his children and grandchildren, who gave her the role as Nana.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Ames Vance, originally from Hope, AR.
Cindy was born on June 28, 1962 in Shreveport. She attended Southside Baptist School from grades 4th-12th and graduated in 1980. She received a clerical business degree from Career College in Shreveport.
Cindy lived her life in service to others. From 2002-2008, she served the children and families of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport as the Preschool and Children's Director. For the past 12 years, she has helped families find homes as a local real estate agent at Century 21.
Cindy spent most of her life surrounded by her large extended family. Her life will be marked by her love for people, her tender heart and fighting spirit. Family and friends will always remember her as a selfless, loving mother, faithful friend, caring sister, energetic realtor, and a woman full of life!
The family would like to thank Willis Knighton Medical Center, Dr. Gazi B. Zibari, MD, and every single doctor, nurse and all medical staff in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) who gave exceptional care with dedication, kindness, and dignity.
Special thanks to the Shreveport-Bossier real estate community for the special fundraisers, all GoFundMe donors, Cornerstone Hospital, and Centuries Memorial staff.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 5:30 p.m on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at Shreveport Community Church - 5720 Buncombe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71129. The service will be officiated by Pastor Denny Duron. All are welcome to attend this celebration.
In lieu of flowers, Cindy would be pleased for you to make a donation to your local church's children's ministry.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019