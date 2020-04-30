|
|
Claire Drake Moore
Minden - Claire Drake Moore, age 84, died April 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, August 16, 1935, to Aubrey Eames Drake and Fairy Burch Drake. She attended Minden High School and then Louisiana State University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduation she returned to Minden and on June 28, 1958, married the love of her life, Luther William Moore, who preceded her in death earlier this year.
Before her illness, Claire was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she was involved in different roles over the years as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, Trustee, member of the Bereavement Team, member of the Builders Sunday School Class, member of various Bible studies, and a member of various other committees donating her time where needed.
Claire was an avid reader and dog lover who once adopted a mutt she found trapped in her fence. She was a proud descendent of one of the founding families of Minden and Webster Parish - the Drake family. Throughout the years, Claire also was a member of the Junior Service League of Minden, volunteered at Glenbrook School where her children attended school, helped Luther at his CPA firm during tax season, was a member of the Minden Historic Residential District Association, supporter of the Dorcheat Historical Museum, and was a director on the board of Magnolia Coca Cola Bottling Company.
Family meant everything to Claire as she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Luther used to call her "a child worshiper" for how devoted she was to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her son, Drake Moore and his wife Allison; her daughter Cynthia Farr and her husband Rodney; her grandchildren, Taylor Reamy and her husband Cash; Montana Moore; Ashton Farr and his wife Helen; Cameron Farr and Cooper Combs.
Claire will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in the Minden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 903 Broadway, Minden, LA 71055.
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Minden, Louisiana
(318) 377-3412
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020