|
|
Mr. Clarence Devers
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Clarence Devers, 87, will be 12 noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Republican B.C., Mooringsport, La. Interment will follow at Shiloh B.C., Mooringsport, La. Family visitation will be Friday from 7 to 8 p.m., at Republican B.C.
Mr. Devers entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife; Fannie Devers, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020