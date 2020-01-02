Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Republican B.C.
Mooringsport, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Republican B.C.
Mooringsport, LA
Clarence Devers

Clarence Devers Obituary
Mr. Clarence Devers

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Clarence Devers, 87, will be 12 noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Republican B.C., Mooringsport, La. Interment will follow at Shiloh B.C., Mooringsport, La. Family visitation will be Friday from 7 to 8 p.m., at Republican B.C.

Mr. Devers entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Fannie Devers, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
