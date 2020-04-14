|
Clarinda Andrews
Clarinda Andrews, 60, passes April 12, 2020. Viewing was held at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, April 14, 2020. Gravesite Services will be, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana officiated by the Shreveport District Elder and Pastor Larry Anders, and Rev. Anthony Brim.
She graduated from Grambling State University with honors and furthers her education at Centenary College, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Clarinda, retired after 30 years in Education at Caddo Parish School Board. Clarinda was skilled in music and directed the ministry of music at several churches within the Shreveport-Bossier area, notably at St. Luke C.M.E. Church and Wesley Chapel C.M.E. Church.
Preceded in death by her mother: Clara Andrews; father: Darryl Andrews
Clarinda, leave to cherish her sweet memory: Very Special Aunt: Susie Ross Jefferson, Best Friends: Vanita Williams, Barbara Banks Jones, and Willie Mae Johnson; Four Godchildren: Patryce Hall, Collin Hall, Kiya Hall, and Tara Jefferson
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020