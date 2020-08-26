Claude E. Franklin
Shreveport - Claude Eldridge Franklin, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Claude was born on October 27, 1930, to Ruth Leshe and Claude Collins Franklin in Ringgold, Louisiana.
He attended Ringgold Grammar School and Ringgold High School prior to moving to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. After high school he attended Centenary College for two years where he pledged Kappa Alpha. He transferred to The University of Oklahoma to study under Bruce Goff, one of his role models in architecture. While at OU, he was an active member of RUF/NEKS and made lifelong friendships. He graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Architecture degree.
After graduating from college, he served in the United States Navy from January 1954 to January 1956 where he had the opportunity to document his platoon's tour to Israel, Greece and Italy.
Claude's greatest adventure and proudest achievement was the life he built with Mary Elizabeth Womack, the love of his life for more than 65 years. They married January 23, 1955, at First United Methodist Church Shreveport and then Elizabeth joined him in Norfolk, Virginia.
Following his military service, the couple returned to Shreveport where Claude worked as an architect for over 50 years at firms that included Van Os and Flaxman, Weiner, Morgan & Oneal, the Association of Medical School Architects, Hargrove & Franklin, Franklin Berger Architects & Engineers and Hand Construction. He contributed to the architectural design of the LSU Medical Center and the LSUS Health & Physical Education Building. Claude designed and constructed their family home on Bob White Lane in 1972, which is where the couple lived independently until his death.
Claude enjoyed mathematics, playing golf, aviation, listening to jazz, dancing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved socializing and unwinding after a long day with a martini or two.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Barbara Ann Franklin Gillispie; brother-in-law Ethan Allen Gillispie; and sisters-in-law Nell Womack Hedges and Bobbie Jo Womack Toland.
Left to cherish many memories are his devoted wife; daughters, Edith Kevin Franklin Stone and husband Curt, Claudia Franklin Byram and husband Kevin; son, Gary Stephen Franklin and wife Carolyn; granddaughters Chelsea Elizabeth Franklin Adcock and husband Josh, Victoria Clark Franklin Cunningham and husband Josh, Hollis Elizabeth Byram, Julia Bernadita Franklin; grandsons Ian Monroe Byram and fiancé Anna Mitchell, Jordan Matthew Stone, Jackson Claude Stone; brother-in-law Coach Lee Hedges; and loving niece and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ellerbe Road United Methodist Church in Shreveport or the charity of your choice
. The family of Claude Franklin wishes to thank the caregivers at The Village Health Care at The Glen.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.