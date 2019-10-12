Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Claude Lee Brunson


1952 - 2019
Claude Lee Brunson Obituary
Claude Lee Brunson

Shreveport, LA - A memorial service for Claude Lee Brunson, 67, of Heflin, will be held at Bistineau Baptist Church, 195 Bistineau Church Rd., Heflin, Louisiana on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to fellowship with family and share memories of Claude before, after, or during the service.

If you wish to honor Claude, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to your local Humane Society, or to an animal welfare organization of your choosing.

Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
